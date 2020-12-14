Spy agency stripped of power to probe case involving N. Korea

The National Intelligence Service will no longer be able to investigate activities suspected of ties to North Korea or gather domestic intelligence, as the parliament on Sunday voted to place a ban on the spy agency in an amendment to a law effective from 2024.
The law also mandates the NIS not meddle in politics. Police will assume the power to probe cases involving North Korea after the three-year grace period.
The shift in responsibility marks a major departure from the agency’s 63-year history and embodies President Moon Jae-in’s pledge to step up parliamentary oversight of the principal intelligence service that his administration describes as running unchecked.
The agency has been criticized by some for abusing powers in linking individuals to North Korea to aid in their prosecution and collecting domestic intelligence to achieve political ends.
In 2018, Won Sei-hoon, former head of the NIS, was jailed for rigging online opinion ahead of the 2012 presidential election by instructing his team at the agency to post comments slamming then presidential candidate Moon Jae-in, who lost the election to conservative rival Park Geun-hye.
Won, then serving under the conservative Lee Myung-bak administration, was seen as helping Park to win on the assumption that she would build on Lee’s legacies. Won is still standing trial on separate charges including conspiracy to dig into a former president for misdeeds.
President Moon, successor to the ousted Park Geun-hye who was accused of bribery and abuses of power, was elected on the campaign platform to reform the country’s key law enforcement agencies -- the NIS, police and prosecutors’ office.
The agencies failed to live up to their mandate and their powers should be realigned for a just, fair society, according to Moon.
A week earlier, the parliament passed laws expanding the workforce of police and taking away some powers from prosecutors by establishing an independent anti-corruption body that investigates corruption among prosecutors and ranking government officials.
“We’ve just laid out the democratic groundwork for those agencies – the NIS, police and prosecutors’ office – to work for the people and not rule over them,” Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun wrote via Facebook.
