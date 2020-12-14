[Newsmaker] Eight booked in chaos outside child rapist’s home

Cho Doo-soon is surrounded by protesters Saturday as he exits police vehicle that escorted to his residence in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
Police are booking and investigating protesters near the residence of notorious child rapist Cho Doo-soon following his release, saying some of their demonstrations have gone too far and obstructed police activities or disturbed neighbors.
The Ansan Danwon Police Station has booked and is investigating eight demonstrators who protested Cho’s release near his residence in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, the police said.
One of the eight under investigation was booked for allegedly attempting to break into Cho’s residence by climbing a wall, and another is under investigation for allegedly assaulting police officers at the scene.
Three people were booked for allegedly damaging the police vehicle that carried Cho to his home in Ansan.
A 17-year-old was booked for allegedly attempting to break into Cho’s house by climbing a wall, and a man in his 50s was booked for allegedly interfering in the arrest.
The police since Saturday have dispatched 100 officers around his residence and prevented protesters from coming in contact with him.
Public outrage erupted after Cho’s release Saturday, with angry South Koreans hurling eggs and shouting insults at him.
Cho, 68, was released from prison after serving 12 years in prison for brutally raping an 8-year-old girl in 2008. He left the Seoul Nambu Correctional Institution at 6 a.m. and returned to his home in Ansan escorted by probation officers.
His 12-year prison sentence has been widely denounced as too lenient, as the court cited “mental and physical weakness under the influence of alcohol” in reducing Cho’s prison sentence from 15 years to 12 years.
Demonstrators near a compliance support center in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, block the way and damage a police vehicle escorting infamous child rapist Cho Doo-soon to his home in the city on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Cho’s return to society has been a source of fear for many here -- parents in particular. Local experts have said he still has alcohol issues and cannot control his anger, which raises the probability of recidivism.
Around 150 protesters were waiting for Cho in Ansan on Saturday, throwing eggs at him and calling for him to be executed, put behind bars for life or expelled from the city.
Since then the protesters have drawn complaints for using cameras near neighbors’ homes, and for disturbing them with loud noise from the demonstration. Some said they had trouble leaving and entering their homes because the crowd of protesters blocked their doorways.
It was reported that very few protesters remained near Cho’s residence Monday morning, but the police have dispatched the same number of officers as a precaution. Cho reportedly has not left his residence once since he went home Saturday.
The police are reviewing whether to continue dispatching officers as demonstrations could continue during weekends. Many people on YouTube have threatened to visit Cho’s residence and violently assault him to retaliate for his crimes.
Critics say a number of YouTubers are using Cho’s release as an opportunity to gain more viewers and subscribers.
In some of the livestreamed videos, people turned off the gas to Cho’s residence, ordered food delivery in front of the house and danced to music in front of police officers.
They encouraged people to “like” their streams and subscribe to their channels as they pledged to break into Cho’s house and beat him up.
One local YouTuber accused demonstrators of “holding their own festival” and looking to make money off the situation while feeling morally superior.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)