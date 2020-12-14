[Newsmaker] Eight booked in chaos outside child rapist’s home

Cho Doo-soon is surrounded by protesters Saturday as he exits police vehicle that escorted to his residence in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

Police are booking and investigating protesters near the residence of notorious child rapist Cho Doo-soon following his release, saying some of their demonstrations have gone too far and obstructed police activities or disturbed neighbors.



The Ansan Danwon Police Station has booked and is investigating eight demonstrators who protested Cho’s release near his residence in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, the police said.



One of the eight under investigation was booked for allegedly attempting to break into Cho’s residence by climbing a wall, and another is under investigation for allegedly assaulting police officers at the scene.



Three people were booked for allegedly damaging the police vehicle that carried Cho to his home in Ansan.



A 17-year-old was booked for allegedly attempting to break into Cho’s house by climbing a wall, and a man in his 50s was booked for allegedly interfering in the arrest.



The police since Saturday have dispatched 100 officers around his residence and prevented protesters from coming in contact with him.



Public outrage erupted after Cho’s release Saturday, with angry South Koreans hurling eggs and shouting insults at him.



Cho, 68, was released from prison after serving 12 years in prison for brutally raping an 8-year-old girl in 2008. He left the Seoul Nambu Correctional Institution at 6 a.m. and returned to his home in Ansan escorted by probation officers.



His 12-year prison sentence has been widely denounced as too lenient, as the court cited “mental and physical weakness under the influence of alcohol” in reducing Cho’s prison sentence from 15 years to 12 years.





Demonstrators near a compliance support center in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, block the way and damage a police vehicle escorting infamous child rapist Cho Doo-soon to his home in the city on Saturday. (Yonhap)