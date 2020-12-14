Banks' loan delinquency rate inches up in October

The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in October from the previous month, but remained stable, the financial regulator said Monday.The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.34 percent at the end of October, up 0.04 percentage point from September, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).Compared with a year earlier, the bank loan delinquency rate was down 0.12 percentage point.The delinquency rate for corporate loans rose 0.05 percentage point on-month to 0.42 percent in October, and the figure for household loans edged up 0.01 percentage point to 0.23 percent.For household lending, the delinquency rate for home-backed loans stayed flat at 0.16 percent, and the rate for unsecured and other household loans rose 0.04 percentage point to 0.4 percent, according to the FSS. (Yonhap)