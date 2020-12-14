 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea ranks 10th in world arms exports: report

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 14, 2020 - 11:48       Updated : Dec 14, 2020 - 11:48
In this file photo, taken Nov. 18, 2020, Defense Minister Suh Wook (2nd from R) and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin (2nd from L) look at weapons at the Defense and Security (DX) Korea 2020, an international defense industry fair, at an exhibition center in Ilsan, north of Seoul. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, taken Nov. 18, 2020, Defense Minister Suh Wook (2nd from R) and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin (2nd from L) look at weapons at the Defense and Security (DX) Korea 2020, an international defense industry fair, at an exhibition center in Ilsan, north of Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea was the 10th-largest arms exporter in the 2015-2019 period, accounting for 2.1 percent of the world's total defense exports, an annual government report showed Monday.

According to the Global Defense Market Yearbook 2020 published by the Defense Agency for Technology and Quality, Britain, Iraq and Indonesia were the main buyers of South Korea's defense products during the period.

South Korea ranked 11th in last year's report.

The United States remained the top arms exporter, followed by Russia, France, Germany and China, with the five countries accounting for 76 percent of the world's total defense exports, it said.

Saudi Arabia was the largest arms importer during the period, followed by India, Egypt, Australia and China. The five countries accounted for 36 percent of the total defense imports in the world.

Overall, the amount of global arms transactions increased 5.5 percent during the cited period compared with the previous five years.

Among the world's top 100 defense companies, South Korea had three on the list -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. at 46th, Korea Aerospace Industries at 60th and LIG Nex1 Co. at 67th.

The US had 43 firms on the list, with their combined sales accounting for 59 percent of the total sales of the top 100 companies.

By sector, air equipment accounted the largest portion with 44.5 percent, followed by vessels with 13.2 percent, missiles with 12.7 percent and armored vehicles with 11.2 percent.

The amount of global defense spending was estimated at $1.92 trillion last year, up 3.6 percent on-year, with the top five countries -- the US, China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia -- accounting for 62 percent of the total.

The US alone spent $732 billion, which accounted for 38 percent of the total. China spent $261 billion, accounting for 14 percent of the total.

"The world defense budget is expected to gradually increase, surpassing the $2 trillion mark in 2022. Of the total, the budget for arms purchases is forecast to increase 56 percent from $356.7 billion in 2020 to $555.7 billion in 2026," the report said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114