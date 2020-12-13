Ruling party chief vows efforts to begin using coronavirus vaccines before March

Lee Nak-yon (L), chairman of the ruling Democratic Party, is briefed on COVID-19 vaccine production at SK Bioscience Co. in the southeastern city of Andong on Dec. 5, 2020. (Yonhap)

The chief of the ruling Democratic Party on Sunday pledged efforts to start administering coronavirus vaccines in South Korea before March.



Rep. Lee Nak-yon made the remark during a press conference marking the 100th day since he took the helm of the party, saying he will do his best to move up the use of coronavirus medicines and vaccines as much as possible while ensuring their safety and efficacy.



"We will do our best to expedite the use of coronavirus medicines and vaccines as early as possible while ensuring their effectiveness and safety," Lee said during a press conference at the National Assembly.



He also stressed that his party and the government will put all-out efforts to guarantee enough hospital beds in health facilities, including temporary clinics, residential treatment centers and intensive care units. (Yonhap)