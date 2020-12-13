 Back To Top
National

2 more military members test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 13, 2020 - 15:05       Updated : Dec 13, 2020 - 15:05
A soldier is seen at Seoul Station in the capital city on Nov. 27. (Yonhap)
A soldier is seen at Seoul Station in the capital city on Nov. 27. (Yonhap)
The military reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

A civilian worker for the Navy in Jinhae in the southeastern city of Changwon tested positive for COVID-19 before his release from quarantine, after a fellow worker was confirmed to have been infected on Dec. 1 upon returning from a recent business trip to Colombia, according to the defense ministry

In Samcheok, Gangwon Province, an Army officer was also confirmed to have been infected with the virus following his recent trip to Cheongwon of North Chungcheong Province while on vacation.

The latest infections brought the total number of virus cases among the military to 451. (Yonhap)
