National

Moon to preside over emergency anti-virus meeting

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 13, 2020 - 13:41       Updated : Dec 13, 2020 - 13:41
President Moon Jae-in takes off his mask for a commemorative photo with a group of newly appointed ambassadors during a ceremony at Cheong Wa Dae on Dec. 2. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in will preside over an emergency anti-coronavirus meeting on Sunday, officials said, after South Korea's daily virus cases hit an all-time high of over 1,000.

It will be the first time in about 10 months for Moon to chair an anti-virus meeting since he did so on Feb. 23. That underlines how seriously he views the recent spike in virus cases. Such meetings have usually been presided over by the prime minister.

Cheong Wa Dae said Moon's decision to preside over the meeting is aimed at "cementing the government's determination and will to mobilize all its power to tackle the coronavirus while checking on local governments' measures in an emergency situation."

Attending the meeting will be Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and 10 Cabinet ministers, including the health minister. The heads of provincial governments and big cities will also be attending the meeting by video links, officials said. (Yonhap)
