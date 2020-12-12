 Back To Top
Business

S. Korea's trade minister meets with USTR nominee

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 12, 2020 - 12:03       Updated : Dec 12, 2020 - 12:03
Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee (Yonhap)
South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has met with US President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for US trade representative, the trade ministry said Saturday.

   Yoo discussed pending trade issues with Katherine Tai, the chief trade counsel for the US House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee, during her four-day trip that ended on Friday, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said, without elaborating.

   The meeting came before media reports that Biden nominated Tai, a China trade expert, to the top US trade post.

   Tai, if confirmed by the US Senate, would lead the US Trade Representative's office at a time of growing trade tensions with China.

   Yoo also met with outgoing US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as well as Stephanie Murphy, a congresswoman and member of the House Ways and Means Committee, and John Hamre, president and CEO of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)
