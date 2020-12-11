 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Court rejects appeals by Japanese firm over rulings on forced labor

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 11, 2020 - 21:16       Updated : Dec 11, 2020 - 21:16

PNR
PNR

A South Korean court struck down appeals filed by a Japanese firm against a ruling that ordered a freeze of its assets here to compensate victims of wartime forced labor.

According to the Daegu District Court in southeastern Korea on Friday, its Pohang branch rejected Thursday two appeals filed earlier this week by Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp over the court's decision to seize its assets.

The court dismissed a similar appeal in August, calling the plaintiff's claim "baseless."

In October 2018, South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Nippon Steel to pay four South Koreans 100 million won ($91,600) each in compensation for their forced labor and unpaid work during World War II. Korea was under Japan's colonization from 1910-45.

Since the firm did not respond to the ruling, the plaintiffs requested an asset seizure, which was approved by the court in Pohang.

The seized assets connected to the three cases pending in the Pohang court are 194,794 shares, worth around 973 million won in PNR, a joint venture set up by Nippon Steel and South Korean steelmaker Posco, which recycles byproducts from steelmaking.

In order to proceed with a stalled legal process, the court has instituted the legal procedure of making a public notice, under which legal documents are considered to have been delivered to an unresponsive defendant. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114