Posco CEO Choi Jeong-woo has been chosen for a second term, the company said Friday.The steelmaker’s board of directors unanimously decided to reappoint Choi, whose term expires in March.The appointment is subject to final approval at the company's shareholders’ meeting, slated for March.Choi took office as the company’s ninth CEO in July 2018. It is customary for Posco CEOs to serve consecutive terms.By Shin Ji-hye ( shinjh@heraldcorp.com