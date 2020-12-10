[Graphic News] Samsung ranks 2nd in African smartphone market in Q3: report









Samsung Electronics was the second-largest smartphone vendor in the African smartphone market in the third quarter of the year, a report showed, as the South Korean tech giant tries to expand its presence against Chinese competitors.



Samsung accounted for 20 percent of the African smartphone market in the July-September period in terms of units, down from a 24 percent share a year ago, according to market researcher International Data Corp.



China's Transsion continued its dominance in Africa with a unit share of 44 percent, up from 36 percent a year earlier. (Yonhap)












