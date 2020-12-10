LG Innotek’s substrate developer wins presidential award







Son Kil-dong (LG Innotek)





Son Kil-dong, senior vice president at LG Innotek, won a presidential award in recognition of his contribution for development of the electronic material industry.



Son, who joined LG Electronics as an engineer in 1995, moved to LG Innotek, the parts making affiliate in 2008. He has led a variety of new technologies and manufacturing processes in the field of semiconductor substrate.



His works include development of radio frequency-system in package substrate for telecommunications, and antenna in package for 5G. This product accounted for 32 percent of the market last year.



LG Innotek’s substrate material business has posted about 40 percent growth annually since 2018, in part owing to Son’s work.



“I will continue pouring efforts into raising customer value by introducing innovative substrate technologies for 5G, foldable phones and OLED,” Son said.



As part of marking Electronics and IT Day established by the Korea Electronics Association in 2005, the presidential award was granted to developers for efforts made for raising the country’s competitiveness.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)




















