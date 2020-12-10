 Back To Top
Entertainment

Kim Sun-wook’s performances rescheduled for January

Kim, Chung Kyung-wha will go onstage in Seongnam on Dec. 20, leaving two-thirds of seats empty

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Dec 12, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Dec 12, 2020 - 16:00
Concert pianist Kim Sun-wook (Marco Borggreve/Vincero)
Concert pianist Kim Sun-wook (Marco Borggreve/Vincero)
Concert pianist Kim Sun-wook’s duet recital with violinist Chung Kyung-wha in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, will take place as scheduled Dec. 20, although Kim’s other engagements for December were postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

According to classical music show agency Vincero on Wednesday, three of Kim’s December performances have been rescheduled for January, after stricter social distancing measures came into force for Seoul.

Under the revised schedule, Kim’s solo recital will be held Jan. 11. He will go onstage with the KBS Symphony Orchestra the following day and make his conducting debut. His duet with violinist Chung will take place Jan. 19. All performances will be held at the Lotte Concert Hall in Jamsil, eastern Seoul. 

Poster image for Kim Sun-wook and Chung Kyung-wha’s Seongnam Arts Center recital (Vincero)
Poster image for Kim Sun-wook and Chung Kyung-wha’s Seongnam Arts Center recital (Vincero)
At the Dec. 20 performance with violinist Chung at the Seongnam Arts Center, the duo will perform the complete Brahms sonatas from No. 1 to No. 3. It is the first time the two musicians are performing together.

To comply with the government’s Level 2.5 social distancing rules, the Seongnam Arts Center will leave two seats empty between audience members. According to the arts center, south of Seoul, it canceled earlier ticket reservations and reopened ticket sales Thursday in accordance with the tighter rules.

Kim recently completed a mandatory two-week self-quarantine after arriving from Berlin.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
