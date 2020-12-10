Kim Sun-wook’s performances rescheduled for January

Concert pianist Kim Sun-wook (Marco Borggreve/Vincero)

Concert pianist Kim Sun-wook’s duet recital with violinist Chung Kyung-wha in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, will take place as scheduled Dec. 20, although Kim’s other engagements for December were postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19.



According to classical music show agency Vincero on Wednesday, three of Kim’s December performances have been rescheduled for January, after stricter social distancing measures came into force for Seoul.



Under the revised schedule, Kim’s solo recital will be held Jan. 11. He will go onstage with the KBS Symphony Orchestra the following day and make his conducting debut. His duet with violinist Chung will take place Jan. 19. All performances will be held at the Lotte Concert Hall in Jamsil, eastern Seoul.





Poster image for Kim Sun-wook and Chung Kyung-wha’s Seongnam Arts Center recital (Vincero)