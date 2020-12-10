[Women in Finance 2] Coffee errands, parenting and golf: How S. Korean women are kept from climbing up the ladder

(123rf)





The Korea Herald is publishing a series of special reports on the glass ceiling in the financial industry, focusing on South Korea’s market compared to other major economies. Funded by The Korea Press Foundation, the series will evaluate where Asia’s fourth-largest economy stands in terms of gender equality, will reflect on changes being made and will explore ways to boost inclusion in the sector. -- Ed.





Kim Ji-youn was filled with her own expectations of building a financial career when she began working at a local bank four years ago.



Gaining a job at a major financial institution was widely seen as entering the realm of the elite, not to mention the relatively high salary compared to other industries. The pride she had in joining the elite, however, was shattered when her boss told her that office errands such as getting coffee ready in the morning should be a woman’s job.



"There is a menial task of preparing hot water for tea or coffee every morning for our branch manager," she said.



"Roughly a year after I started my work, a male team manager was handpicked to do the task. I was watching the team manager perform the work one day when a male associate director came to me and said 'that should be a woman’s job.'"



Kim is one of many women in finance who believe workplace gender discrimination still exists and that they are deprived of the same opportunities their male colleagues have.



According to a survey conducted by Gallup Korea exclusively for The Korea Herald on 517 individuals working in the financial sector, 35.4 percent of respondents said that men and women are handed different tasks at the workplace. They noted that men take on jobs related to sales, finance and planning, while women tackle public relations, secretarial work and “indoor” tasks. They also said that women tend to handle errands or customer service.

(The Korea Herald, Gallup)