[Photo News] Winter arrives in Galsan Park of Yangpyeong

By Song Donna
Published : Dec 12, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Dec 12, 2020 - 16:00
Leaves remain in vibrant red and orange colors on Thursday, as the cold hits Galsan Park in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

People take walks along the waterside with the clear winter sky painted across the background. The air looks to be free of fine dust, with buildings afar easily visible.

Mulsorigil is covered in long reeds with hints of white snow covering the tips. Mallards fly through the sky, with some swiftly dipping into the water.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Song Donna (donnadsong@heraldcorp.com)
