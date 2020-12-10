Military to dispatch hundreds of officers to support antivirus work

People wait in line to get tested at a coronavirus test center in downtown Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The defense ministry said Thursday it will dispatch over 300 military officials to help with the government's handling of the resurgence of the new coronavirus.



Starting Friday, a total of 362 officers from the Army's special warfare command will be sent to public health centers in the Seoul metropolitan region to help their antivirus work, including contact tracing and data management, according to the ministry.



The move comes as South Korea is struggling to stem the spread of COVID-19, with daily infections approaching near 700.



On Thursday, South Korea added 682 new virus cases, the third-highest figure since the country reported its first new coronavirus case in January. It raised the total caseload to 40,098.



President Moon Jae-in earlier ordered the government to mobilize "every available" workforce to enhance capabilities for tracing the virus.



The military, meanwhile, reported nine additional virus cases at an Army base in the border county of Cheorwon where cluster infections broke out.



Another soldier in the western city of Incheon also tested positive while in quarantine after coming into contact with a colleague who was later confirmed to have contracted the virus.



The total number of virus cases among the military population rose to 442. (Yonhap)