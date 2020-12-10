 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon's approval rating dips again, reaches new low of 37.1%: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 10, 2020 - 10:58       Updated : Dec 10, 2020 - 10:58
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in's job approval rating has dropped again this week, dipping further from last week's all-time low figure, a poll showed Thursday, with a rift between the justice minister and the top prosecutor deepening and new virus cases soaring across the nation.

In a Realmeter survey on 1,509 voters nationwide from Monday through Wednesday, 37.1 percent of respondents said they supported Moon.

The figure represents a 0.3 percentage point dip from the 37.4 percent approval rating from last week, when Moon lost 6.4 percentage points in support to fall below the 40 percent mark in favorability for the first time during his presidency.

The proportion of those disapproving of Moon's job, meanwhile, climbed 0.8 percentage point to reach a new high of 58.2 percent. The rate of those who said they weren't sure stood at 4.7 percent, down 0.5 percentage point.

The president's rating especially plunged among liberal and swing voters, by 6 percentage points and 2.2 percentage points, respectively.

The ruling Democratic Party, however, saw its popularity inch up 1.7 percentage points to 31.4 percent. In contrast, the figure for the main opposition People Power Party slid 0.8 percentage point to 30.5 percent.

The survey results came amid the escalating conflict between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, with the justice ministry planning to discuss disciplinary measures against Yoon over alleged irregularities later in the day.

Many view them as locking horns over the Moon government's push to reform the state prosecution service often accused of having excessive authority and power.

It also comes as the number of new virus cases approached 700 for the second straight day on Thursday, as new infections continued to pile up beyond the greater Seoul area, further putting health authorities on edge. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114