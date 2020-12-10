[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Indie Jeonju Festival



Indie Jeonju Festival will be held online Dec. 25-27.



The festival is titled “Still Alive” this year, according to organizers, aiming to show that Jeonju-based musicians are still living passionately, despite the monthslong blackout in the culture sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



A total of 15 music acts will take to the stage, performing a wide range of music, from pop, folk, rock, jazz, hip-hop and classical music to innovative traditional Korean music.



The festival can be watched through the YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCyhl_ddxvYf7oBlU0Bez8NA.







Yeongdeok Snow Crab Festival



The Yeongdeok Snow Crab Festival, initially slated for February, will be held online until Dec. 31.



The festival, an annual event that celebrates local snow crabs caught off the east coast of North Gyeongsang Province, was scheduled for late February. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has moved online.



A cooking show, a raffle event and online sales of freshly caught snow crabs can be accessed at www.ydcf.co.kr, as well as via the festival’s social media channels.







Geumnyeonsan Festival



The 25th Geumnyeonsan Festival will be held online Dec. 19-20. The festival, arranged by the Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute, will accept 1,000 Busan residents on a first-come, first-served basis.



The festival will offer 20 hands-on activities related to astronomy, culture and arts. Festivalgoers can pick up the items needed for the activities in person and enjoy them at home. For more information, check the website at www.busan.go.kr/youth.







Winter lights at E-World



Theme park E-World in Daegu will kick off its signature Christmas Fantasy Festival on Saturday.



Earlier this month, the amusement park lit up its 9-meter-tall Miracle Tree. During the festival visitors can also see the Lighting Balloon Road, along with other photo zones themed around Christmas and winter.



The Miracle Rose Garden, featuring 100,000 blue light roses, will be illuminated too. On opening day, Santa Claus will welcome visitors.



The festival continues until Jan. 15.







Seoul Lantern Festival



The 2020 Seoul Lantern Festival is being held across the city this year with the aim of dispersing visitors and promoting local businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.



While the festival has wrapped up in Jamsil and Dongdaemun, lanterns will be on display until Dec. 31 in Itaewon, central Seoul, inspired by the hit webtoon “Itaewon Class.”



In Myeong-dong, lanterns depicting Christmas scenery will be on display until Jan. 15.