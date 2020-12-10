 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

US defense chief nominee vows to work with allies

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 10, 2020 - 09:02       Updated : Dec 10, 2020 - 09:02
The captured image from the website of US cable news network C-Span shows Gen. Lloyd Austin (retired, at podium) speaking at a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday, where he was formally tapped by President-elect Joe Biden (R) as next secretary of defense. (C-Span website)
The captured image from the website of US cable news network C-Span shows Gen. Lloyd Austin (retired, at podium) speaking at a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday, where he was formally tapped by President-elect Joe Biden (R) as next secretary of defense. (C-Span website)
WASHINGTON -- Lloyd Austin, US President-elect Joe Biden's pick for defense secretary, pledged Wednesday to work with and help protect US allies.

"I understand the important role in the Department of Defense and the role that it plays in maintaining stability and deterring aggression and defending and supporting critical alliances around the world, including in the Asia-Pacific, and Europe and around the world," the retired US Army general said at a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was introduced by Biden.

"I firmly believe, as you have said before, sir, that America is strongest when it works with its allies," added Austin.

Biden has repeatedly highlighted the need to repair and further improve US relations with other countries, especially its traditional allies such as South Korea, as a way of restoring the country's "rightful" place as a leader on the global stage.

The president-elect again underlined the importance of working with other countries, while offering reasons for his selection of the former general to be his defense chief.

"What we need is in-depth understanding of what it takes to deter threats wherever they arise, and to defend the American people, our vital interest and our allies from harm," he said.

Noting the law requires a defense secretary nominee to have left the armed services at least seven years prior to his or her nomination, Biden said he would not have asked for an exception had it not been necessary.

"There's a good reason for this law that I fully understand and respect. I will not be asking for this exception if I did not believe this moment in our history didn't call for it -- it does call for it -- and if I didn't have the faith I have in Lloyd Austin to ask for it," Biden said at the press conference. "I believe in the importance of civilian-controlled military. So does the secretary-designate, Austin."

Austin served as vice chief of staff of the Army before retiring in 2016.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said Austin, if confirmed, will not only help strengthen the United States' own security, but also its role "as a partner to allies around the world." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114