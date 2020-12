Single-member households in South Korea surpassed 30 percent of the total for the first time in 2019, data showed, amid a delay in marriage and a rapidly aging population.



One-person families accounted for 30.2 percent of the total last year, up 29.3 percent from the previous year, according to data by Statistics Korea.



Households consisting of a single member totaled 6.15 million in 2019, up from 5.85 million the previous year, the statistics agency said. (Yonhap)