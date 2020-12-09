 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Posco Chemical to supply cathodes for LG-GM EV battery joint venture

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 9, 2020 - 15:52       Updated : Dec 9, 2020 - 15:52
A researcher of Posco Chemical Co., an affiliate of South Korea's steel giant Posco Group, tests rechargeable batteries at a lab, in this photo provided by the company on Wednesday. (Posco Chemical Co.)
A researcher of Posco Chemical Co., an affiliate of South Korea's steel giant Posco Group, tests rechargeable batteries at a lab, in this photo provided by the company on Wednesday. (Posco Chemical Co.)
Posco Chemical Co., an affiliate of South Korea's steel giant Posco Group, said Wednesday it will provide a key element for Ultium Cells' rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

Posco Chemical said it will supply cathodes, one part of lithium-ion batteries used in EVs, to Ultium Cells, a battery joint venture of American automaker General Motors Co. and South Korean chemical firm LG Energy Solution Ltd.

The two companies will separately negotiate a supply deal of anode, a key material in a battery that preserves lithium coming from the cathode and generates electricity while releasing lithium, Posco Chemical said.

Ultium Cells vowed to invest up to $2.3 billion to build a battery cell factory in Ohio to have an annual capacity of 30 gigawatts per hour.

The equally owned joint venture plans to exclusively supply batteries for GM's next generation of EVs, which the automaker has said is expected to arrive in 2021.

Posco has expanded investment in chemicals for rechargeable batteries as the EV battery market has been on a roll as automakers around the world race to go electric and eco-friendly due to tightened regulations on greenhouse gas emissions.

Currently, Posco Chemical has an annual cathode production capacity of 30,000 tons and 10,000 tons at its plants in the southern city of Gwangyang and the southeastern industrial city of Gumi, respectively. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114