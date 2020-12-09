Biegun stresses bilateral cooperation with Seoul in dealing with NK

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who doubles as Washington’s point man on North Korea, stressed close bilateral cooperation on alliance issues and the stalled denuclearization talks while meeting senior officials in South Korea on Wednesday.
Biegun arrived here Tuesday for a four-day trip -- most likely his last visit to Seoul as the No. 2 American diplomat and the US special representative for North Korea, as US President Donald Trump’s term comes to an end in January.
“We’ve done a lot of great work together and there’s a lot of great work
ahead for the United States and the ROK,” Biegun said at the start of the talks with First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun at the ministry in central Seoul. ROK stands for South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.
“I look forward to continuing close cooperation with you and your team in the weeks and months ahead,” he said.
The US envoy added that he would share more on the “great cooperation” between the two allies, not only on alliance issues, but also on relations with North Korea and combating the COVID-19 pandemic, during a lecture he was due to give at a local think tank Thursday afternoon.
Choi said the two countries had forged an “irreversible path” toward peace on the Korean Peninsula and hailed the alliance as a “linchpin of peace security” in Northeast Asia.
“During the time of your service, these past two plus years, the Trump and Moon administrations have achieved so much. Both the US and ROK have started on what I consider as an irreversible path toward peacemaking on the Korean Peninsula,” he said. “I’m sure North Korea knows this as well as we do. Shooting for the stars has made our alliance even stronger. We are a rock-solid linchpin of peace security in Northeast Asia.”
Choi added that the trust between the two countries was evident in how they had tackled the coronavirus pandemic, not closing borders or imposing travel bans on each other’s nationals but instead continuing with people-to-people ties at all levels.
Biegun was to meet with Seoul’s top nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, in the afternoon to consult on cooperation between the two countries and how to make progress on achieving denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula. The two are likely to discuss ways to prevent Pyongyang from taking military action during the US presidential transition period and to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiation table.
During his stay here, Biegun is expected to meet with other high-level officials, including Suh Hoon, President Moon Jae-in’s top security adviser, as well as Park Jie-won, chief of the National Intelligence Service.
On Thursday he is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with Unification Minister Lee In-young.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is planning to host a banquet for him and the US delegation Friday.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)