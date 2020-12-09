Mirae Asset’s ETF listed on Vietnamese stock market

(From left) Kang Moon-Kyung, general director of Mirae Asset Daewoo‘s Vietnam branch, Seol Kyung-suk, representative of Mirae Asset financial group Vietnam, Soh Jin-wook, CEO of Mirae Asset (Vietnam) Fund Management Co., Nguyen Vu Quang Trung, head of Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, Shin Dong-min, head of Shinhan Vietnam Bank -- a Vietnam-based Korean trust bank for ETF investments -- and Khamsaya Soukhavong, CEO of Mirae Asset Prevoir Life Insurance Company pose for a photo during an event to celebrate the launch of Mirae Asset VN30 Exchange Traded Fund on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange. (Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange)