 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Ruling party seeks to pass controversial bills at plenary session

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 9, 2020 - 13:58       Updated : Dec 9, 2020 - 13:58
A plenary session of the National Assembly in Seoul on Dec. 2. (Yonhap)
A plenary session of the National Assembly in Seoul on Dec. 2. (Yonhap)
The ruling Democratic Party was poised to push for the passage of a set of controversial bills through the National Assembly's plenary session Wednesday despite fierce protests from the conservative main opposition bloc.

The main opposition People Power Party appeared likely to use a filibuster to block the bills' passage during the plenary session scheduled for 2 p.m. The DP currently holds a majority in the 300-member assembly.

One controversial bill aims to facilitate the launch of a new investigative body tasked with handling high-profile corruption cases.

The installation of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is a key component of President Moon Jae-in's pledge to reform powerful institutions, such as the state prosecution service.

PPP lawmakers have objected to the creation of the new agency over concerns its powers would be unconstitutional.

Two other major bills aim to give police more investigative authority and deprive the National Intelligence Service of its authority to conduct anti-communist investigations.

Also on the agenda is legislation prohibiting the launching of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the inter-Korean border. There are also three bills on changing corporate rules and one piece of legislation punishing those who make false claims about the Gwangju uprising on May 18, 1980.

If the bills fail to pass during the parliament's regular session ending the same day, the ruling party has indicated it will use an extraordinary session starting Thursday to complete their passage. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114