 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

No. of newly established firms rises by most in 5 years in 2019

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 9, 2020 - 13:03       Updated : Dec 9, 2020 - 13:03
Samsung Group headquarters buildings in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Samsung Group headquarters buildings in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The number of newly establishment companies in South Korea increased by the most in five years in 2019, raising the number of operating firms to a record high, data showed Wednesday.

Last year, the number of newly created firms reached a record 997,000, up 77,000 or 8.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

It marked the largest on-year increase since 2014, when such firms grew by 94,000, according to the statistics agency.

Of the newly created firms, real estate accounted for the biggest slice of 25.3 percent, followed by the wholesale and retail sector with 20.3 percent and the accommodations and food service segment with 16.7 percent, the data showed.

The number of firms that closed down reached 69,200 in 2018, down 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

The total number of operational companies, which have employees or generate sales, reached an all-time high of 6.53 million in 2019, up 4.4 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

The statistics office said 63.7 percent of newly established companies in 2017 were operating in 2018, down 1.3 percentage points from a year earlier. Only 31.2 percent of those that started business in 2013 were surviving in 2018, up 1.9 percentage points from a year earlier.

The possibility that a business in the lodging and food service segment could survive for five years after creation reached 20.5 percent, indicating that the sector remained vulnerable.

Of the newly created firms, 72 percent posted yearly sales of less than 50 million won ($46,100) last year, the data showed. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114