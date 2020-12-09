 Back To Top
Business

S-Oil awards 8 heroic firefighters for 2020

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Dec 9, 2020 - 17:08       Updated : Dec 9, 2020 - 17:11
S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani (S-Oil) delivers 20 million won ($18,472) to Lee Sung-ha from Incheon Central Fire Station for his dedicated service at the annual Hero Firefighters Award Ceremony held at the company‘s headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, Wednesday. (S-Oil)
S-Oil said Wednesday it had delivered 90 million won ($82,300) to eight firefighters for heroic actions.

At an annual Hero Firefighters Award Ceremony held at its headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, the South Korean refinery and the Korea National Council for Social Welfare delivered award plaques of appreciation and cash awards to the eight awardees as part of its firefighter support campaign.

Lee Sung-ha from Incheon Central Fire Station received the top award and 20 million won. Lee discovered smoke on his way to work in October and suppressed the initial fire alone with just a fire extinguisher.

Since 2006, S-Oil’s Hero Firefighter Campaign has presented condolence money to 63 family members of firefighters who died in the line of duty, scholarships to 1,329 children of bereaved firefighter families and encouragement money to 336 injured firefighters.

“To see firefighters risking their lives at the scene of fire and accident, it feels grateful but also worrisome at the same time. S-Oil will continue its support to firefighters,” said S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani. 

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
