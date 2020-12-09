 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] S. Korea culls 2.7m birds so far to curb highly pathogenic bird flu

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 9, 2020 - 11:18       Updated : Dec 9, 2020 - 11:19
Officials prepare to cull ducks at a farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday, in line with efforts to prevent the spread of avian influenza. (Yonhap)
Officials prepare to cull ducks at a farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday, in line with efforts to prevent the spread of avian influenza. (Yonhap)
South Korea said Wednesday it has destroyed around 2.7 million poultry to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic bird flu among local farms amid growing concerns over the disease penetrating deeper into the local livestock industry.

Local authorities have culled 361,000 ducks, 1.5 million chickens and 885,000 quails since Nov. 28 when South Korea reported its first farm-related case in Jeongeup, about 290 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

South Korea has so far confirmed five cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza from poultry farms nationwide. The country is currently studying two suspected cases as well.

The cases came from different regions, ranging from Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, to South Jeolla Province.

Authorities cull poultry within a 3-km radius of infected farms.

Birds at farms with suspected cases are also destroyed.

The country reported its first highly pathogenic case in 32 months in late October in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, from wild birds. Since then, a whopping 19 cases have been found from wild bird habitats across the country.

Health authorities are investigating 17 suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu among wild birds as well.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114