 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

2020 Linnaeus Medal goes to Korean surgeon

By Kim Arin
Published : Dec 9, 2020 - 11:27       Updated : Dec 9, 2020 - 13:27
Dr. Yoon Dai-won (Hallym University Medical Center)
Dr. Yoon Dai-won (Hallym University Medical Center)

A surgeon at a hospital in Seoul has become the first South Korean to receive the Linnaeus Medal.

The Hallym University Medical Center said Wednesday Dr. Yoon Dai-won, the chief director of the hospital’s Ilsong Foundation, has been awarded the Linnaeus Medal in gold for 2020. The medal is organized by Uppsala University in Sweden.

The university said Yoon was recognized for his contributions in creating opportunities for research exchanges between Korea and Sweden, one of which is joint conferences in medical fields held annually since 2008.

“He receives the medal for his great achievements in promoting collaboration between Uppsala University and Hallym Medical Center and for building bridges to several other leading universities in Korea,” read a Dec. 1 letter the university sent to Yoon.

The Linnaeus Medal was instituted in May 2006 to honor the Swedish botanist, zoologist and physician Carl Linnaeus. The gold medal is conferred for “outstanding scientific achievement in the Linnaean subject areas,” according to the Uppsala University website.

Former recipients of the Linnaeus gold medal include David Attenborough, Jane Goodall and Michel Mayor.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114