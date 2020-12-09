E-scooters to be allowed at Han River parks

Electric scooters (Yonhap News TV)

Electric scooters and other personal transporters will be allowed to use bicycle lanes at Han River parks starting this week, the Seoul city government said Wednesday.



Use of the lanes was granted under revised laws on road traffic and bicycle use, which are set to take effect Thursday, the city government said.



Riders will be required to keep a speed limit of 20 kph and wear a helmet. They will also be banned from riding under the influence and parking or abandoning their vehicles anywhere in the parks.



The city government said it has installed 111 additional traffic signs and fixed or installed street lamps in 15 dark spots.



Personal transporters are only allowed on roads and bicycle lanes and their use anywhere else will be subject to a 50,000 won ($46) fine.



The city government said all areas of Han River parks will be a no-return zone for rented personal transporters to ensure the safety of pedestrians. (Yonhap)



