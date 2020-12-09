 Back To Top
Business

Samsung's IoT platform to support Google's smart home devices

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 9, 2020 - 09:44       Updated : Dec 9, 2020 - 09:44
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday, shows the company's SmartThings Internet of Things platform on Google devices. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday, shows the company's SmartThings Internet of Things platform on Google devices. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it has signed a partnership with Google on smart home solutions as the South Korean tech giant tries to expand its presence in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector.

Samsung said its IoT platform, SmartThings, will support Google Nest devices, including thermostats, cameras and doorbells, starting next month. With the latest integration, SmartThings users will be able to control a Nest thermostat to adjust the temperature, see live camera feeds from outdoor Nest cameras and check who is at the door with Nest Hello.

Users can also incorporate Nest devices into their other SmartThings-certified devices to control the functions with voice commands or through the mobile app, according to Samsung.

"Following the recent SmartThings IoT integration with Mercedes-Benz, this partnership with Google represents the next step in SmartThings' commitment to technology innovation and to working with third parties to create a universal smart home standard," Samsung said. "The company is focused on simplifying smart technology development for manufacturers and increasing compatibility for consumers."

Samsung said more than 180 certified brands and 63 million active users are on its SmartThings platform. (Yonhap)
