 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Head of US think tank CSIS awarded S. Korea's highest diplomatic medal

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 9, 2020 - 09:05       Updated : Dec 9, 2020 - 09:05
Ambassador Lee Soo-hyuck (L) and John Hamre, president of a US think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, pose for a photo in a ceremony held on Tuesday in Washington. (South Korean Embassy in the United States)
Ambassador Lee Soo-hyuck (L) and John Hamre, president of a US think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, pose for a photo in a ceremony held on Tuesday in Washington. (South Korean Embassy in the United States)
WASHINGTON -- John Hamre, president and CEO of a Washington-based think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), was on Tuesday awarded South Korea's highest medal of diplomatic service merit.

Hamre was conferred the Kwanghwa Medal by South Korean Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck in a ceremony held in Washington, according to the Korean Embassy.

"Amb. Lee said the government's decision to give the Kwanghwa Medal to Hamre was based on the recognition of not only his contributions to the development of the South Korea-US alliance while working at the Department of Defense, but also his contributions to the development of the bilateral relationship between South Korea and the United States while serving as president of the CSIS," the embassy said in a press release.

"Also, Amb. Lee noted President Hamre has provided advice to various policymakers, including our former presidents, on ways to develop South Korea-US relations," it added.

Hamre said he fell in love with South Korea when he first visited the country 35 years ago while expressing his gratitude to President Moon Jae-in, according to the embassy.

He promised to continue working for the development of the alliance, it said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114