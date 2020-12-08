Collector Sohn Chang-kun awarded highest order of cultural merit

Sohn Chang-kun (Cultural Heritage Administration)



Sohn Chang-kun, who has donated more than 300 important cultural heritage items that he collected throughout his life, was awarded the Order of Cultural Merit Geumgwan on Tuesday, becoming the first recipient of the country’s highest honor for cultural heritage preservation.



“The honor is given to a contributor who has devoted at least 15 years to preserving Korea’s cultural heritage,” an official from the Cultural Heritage Administration told The Korea Herald. “Sohn’s recent donation of the National Treasure ‘Sehando’ was especially highly recognized.”



The award ceremony was held Tuesday at the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation in Gangnam, southern Seoul, with Sohn’s son and daughter receiving the order on his behalf. Sohn, 91, was unable to attend due to frail health, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration.





“Sehando” by Chusa Kim Jeong-hui (National Museum of Korea)