Hanwha Techwin suggests new trends for video security industry in 2021

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Dec 8, 2020 - 16:32       Updated : Dec 8, 2020 - 16:32
(Hanwha Techwin)
(Hanwha Techwin)


South Korean surveillance solution provider Hanwha Techwin on Tuesday suggested five key phrases to describe the trends in the video security industry next year.

The security camera subsidiary under Hanwha Aerospace offered an acronym “Rodeo,” which stands for “Ready for the era of edge computing,” “Ongoing trend, cloud,” “Don’t worry about cyber hacking, cybersecurity,” “Everyone can join in, open platform” and “Only when I allow it, privacy.”

Explaining the first phrase, Hanwha Techwin emphasized edge computing, which is a function for security cameras to independently process and analyze information and transmit it to the server. To properly facilitate this function, Hanwha Techwin’s Wisenet7 security cameras released this year are installed with the company’s independently developed edge computing chips.

For the second phrase, the company said their security cameras are supported by a comprehensive cloud system that can monitor the conditions of security cameras in real time and draw up a security report by compiling data from multiple security cameras all together.

Suggesting cybersecurity as the third phrase, Hanwha Techwin said their security cameras are hack-proof as they are certified by international cybersecurity standard “UL CAP.”

The company addressed privacy concerns in the fifth phrase, stressing that their security cameras automatically blur the faces in the videos to protect personal information.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
