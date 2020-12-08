[News Focus] Bird flu nightmare on the verge of full return in South Korea

Koreans authorities are on alert as the highly contagious Avian influenza quickly spreads across South Korea amid bird migration season.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Tuesday that a H5N8 strain of highly pathogenic AI was found at a chicken egg farm in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, late on Monday. Officials began culling 193,000 chickens at the farm and 7,000 ducks at a nearby farm as a preventative measure.
Gyeonggi Province imposed a standstill order for all poultry farms in the region, prohibiting movement of all birds, related people and vehicles through early Wednesday.
On the same day, Korea also located another AI case at a quail farm in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, that has 726,000 quails.
The strain of the virus has not been verified, but if confirmed as highly pathogenic, about 1 million quails and ducks would have to be culled immediately.
Another possible highly pathogenic AI case was reported Tuesday at a duck farm in Naju, South Jeolla Province. Close to 10,000 ducks at the farm were ordered to be culled as a precautionary measure while awaiting analysis results.
Continued discovery of highly pathogenic bird flu among domestic poultry has put authorities on alert, as previous nightmares from the virus are slowly coming back to life to haunt the local poultry industry and consumers.
The last outbreak, which spanned from November 2017 to February 2018, resulted in 6.54 million chickens, ducks and quails being culled.
The mass culling and public fears then seriously disrupted demand for and supplies of poultry products like chicken and eggs during the outbreak. Korea had to import eggs from nearby countries to meet the demand for "safer" eggs and stabilize egg prices.
The deadliest outbreak, which spanned between 2016 and 2017, had more than 38 million chickens, ducks and quails culled, and the government spent 336.4 billion won ($310.2 million) to support poultry farms.
Intertwined with the ongoing bird migration season, officials fear this nightmare may come back to life and serve as another major setback to the local poultry farming sector.
"Highly pathogenic AI cases have been discovered from four provinces every two to five days," an Agriculture Ministry official said Monday, emphasizing that the situation is "alarming on a national scale."
"All poultry farms across the country must practice virus control measures themselves and remember that any hole in disinfection measures could end up with the virus leaking into farms."
As of noon Tuesday, Korea has confirmed four highly pathogenic AI cases from poultry farms this year since reporting the first case at a duck farm in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province on Nov. 28. It was the first outbreak of the virulent strain among farmed poultry in 32 months.
While bird flu cases have been discovered in Korea since then, all the cases were found to involve less severe strains. The first highly pathogenic case in wild birds this year was reported Oct. 25 in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.
South Korea has been responding with its alert for bird flu raised to the highest level since finding the first case at a duck farm in Jeongeup.
The Interior Ministry announced last week that it would spend 6.2 billion won in disaster safety funds to quickly respond to the bird flu situation while setting up a special response team with local government officials.
When a poultry farm is confirmed with a highly pathogenic case, all poultry in a 3 kilometer radius are ordered to be culled, and those in 10 kilometer radius are barred from moving for 30 days. Municipal and provincial governments can order additional measures as needed to curb the virus spread.
The country has also banned imports of poultry products, live poultry and eggs from countries that have reported highly pathogenic AI cases, including France, Sweden, Belgium and Denmark.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)