Business

LG Chem to teach teenagers how to reuse CO2 through mentorship

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Dec 8, 2020 - 16:33       Updated : Dec 8, 2020 - 16:33
LG Chem’s Like Green mentorship program poster (LG Chem)
LG Chem's Like Green mentorship program poster (LG Chem)


LG Chem said Tuesday it has launched the “Like Green” mentorship program for elementary and middle school students to raise their awareness on sustainability.

Here, Green is an acronym that stands for global warming, recycling, energy, ecosystem and next-generation technology, according to the company.

The Like Green mentorship program will educate 100 young students from January to March regarding the five topics. They will be put in small groups with university students with backgrounds in environment and science.

For the topic of global warming, students will learn ways to turn carbon dioxide into usable resources. They will also create works of art through recycling. The program will teach how electricity is generated by renewable energy and how the new coronavirus affects the ecosystem. Next-generation technology is to include new materials, artificial intelligence and big data.

The program will receive applications until Dec. 21. Applications are open for students grades four to eight. They can submit the application and a 30-second self-introduction video to www.likegreen.kr.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
