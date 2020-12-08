Korea Electronics Show to kick off amid pandemic

CLOi robots are demonstrated at LG Electronics’ booth at the 2018 Korea Electronics Show held at Coex in southern Seoul. (LG Electronics)

The 2020 Korea Electronics Show will kick off Wednesday for a three-day run amid caution due to an ongoing wave of coronavirus cases in Seoul and nearby areas.



According to the event’s organizer, around 200 companies in the fields of semiconductors, consumer electronics, smart home technologies and future mobility will take part in the biggest IT trade show in South Korea.



The number of participating firms was over 450 last year, but this year many foreign businesses weren’t able to fly people in due to the pandemic.



Most of the offline seminars and conferences that took place in past years will go online this year, the organizer said.



Korean companies like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are set to run exhibition booths at Coex as in previous years, showcasing their latest products and technologies.



LG said Tuesday that the company would introduce the LG CLOi DisinfectBot at the show.



The 160-centimeter-tall robot uses ultraviolet-C light to kill viruses and other microbes.





CLOi DisinfectBot (LG Electronics)