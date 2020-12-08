 Back To Top
National

Seoul city to extend COVID-19 test hours amid rapid virus spread

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 8, 2020 - 11:45       Updated : Dec 8, 2020 - 11:45
A medical worker sterilizes a screening station for COVID-19 in southern Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

The Seoul city government said Tuesday it will extend the opening hours of public coronavirus test centers until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends.

Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, told a virtual press briefing that the extended hours will help expand testing amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the greater Seoul area.

She also said the city will reinstall drive-thru test centers as part of the effort.

Seoul reported 214 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 200 infections a day, including a record high of 295. (Yonhap)
