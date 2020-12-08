 Back To Top
National

UNESCO board unanimously adopts decision against racial discrimination

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 8, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Dec 8, 2020 - 10:00
UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
The executive board of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has unanimously adopted a document that a South Korea-led multilateral group submitted in hopes of ending racial discrimination, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

During a virtual executive board session on Monday, the Group of Friends for Solidarity and Inclusion with Global Citizenship Education submitted the document amid growing concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened racial hatred and discrimination.

Seoul spearheaded the launch in May of the group and of two other similar ones at the United Nations and the World Health Organization to strengthen global cooperation in tackling transnational issues.

The document included an annex that stressed the importance of education to combat "deadly stereotypes and prejudices" and member states' commitment to reinforcing the fight against racism to promote "inclusion, non-discrimination and solidarity of mankind."

"The adoption of the decision document served as an opportunity to reaffirm that world citizenship education pursuing solidarity and cooperation should be put into practice as a crucial educational value," the ministry said in a press release.

Forty countries, including 35 executive board member states, joined the decision as co-sponsors, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
