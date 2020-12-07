[Graphic News] Life expectancy of S. Koreans rises to 83.3 years in 2019









South Korean babies born in 2019 can be expected to live more than 83 years, data showed, amid improved medical systems and public awareness about health.



Life expectancy at birth averaged 83.3 years last year, six months longer than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.



Compared with 10 earlier, the average life expectancy was 3.2 years longer. The tally also marked a sharp hike from 62.3 years in 1970, when the country began compiling related data.



Baby boys and girls born in 2019 are expected to live 80.3 years and 86.3 years, respectively, with the gender gap in life expectancy remaining unchanged at six years for the second straight year. (Yonhap)











