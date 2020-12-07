 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

POBA to commit $100m to foreign listed REITs

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec 7, 2020 - 18:04       Updated : Dec 7, 2020 - 18:04
A logo of Public Officials Benefit Association
A logo of Public Officials Benefit Association
The Public Officials Benefit Association said Monday it plans to commit $100 million indirectly to foreign real estate investment trusts listed on stock markets of developed countries.

The South Korean institutional investor, overseeing 15.2 trillion won ($14 billion) worth of assets, added that it would select a new external partner based outside of Korea by January 2021.

POBA‘s open-ended investment will be made in a separately managed account established by the partnering fund manager for around 10 years. The investment scheme will benchmark FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index, according to POBA, in a diversified portfolio of listed REITs that stem from countries such as the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and other European nations.

Eligible candidates must have an office in Korea. Applications will be received by Dec. 23.

POBA is dedicated to financial benefits of public officials in Korea. Nearly 60 percent of its assets are allocated to alternatives.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114