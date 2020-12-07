K-pop singer Chungha tests positive for coronavirus

K-pop singer Chungha (Yonhap)

Singer Chungha has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said Monday, as a huge wave of mass infections has been penetrating the K-pop industry.



"After being aware that she has come into contact with a COVID-19 patient, Chungha got tested and received the positive result Monday," MNH Entertainment said in an announcement posted on a fansite.



It said the singer has halted all schedules and gone into self-isolation, while her colleagues, staff members and other close contacts have been tested or will be tested soon.



Chungha, one of the most bankable female solo artists in the K-pop scene, was originally set to release the single "X" on Thursday before dropping her first full-length album "Querencia" next month.



"I'm so sorry again and again. I've tried to be cautious, but I think I needed to be more so," Chungha said in a posting. "I'll come back after fully recovering."



As South Korea has been struggling with mass COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, some K-pop singers, including members of UP10TION and EVERGLOW, have been confirmed to have the virus. (Yonhap)

