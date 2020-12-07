Samsung to unveil new Micro LED TV this week

In this file photo taken Jan. 5, 2020, Han Jong-hee, head of the visual display business at Samsung Electronics Co., speaks at the company's Samsung TV First Look 2020 event in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it will introduce a new Micro LED TV later this week as the South Korean tech giant tries to further boost its presence in the premium TV market.



Samsung said it will unveil its new Micro LED TV product at a webinar Thursday. The world's largest TV producer has yet to reveal the product's specification and price, but industry insiders predict it will be a Micro LED TV for home entertainment use.



The Micro LED TV uses micrometer-sized LED modules as singular pixels that can also self-illuminate, which provides better resolution and higher clarity.



At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, Samsung introduced new 88-inch and 150-inch models of its Micro LED TV brand, the Wall, completing its full lineup of home cinema-use Micro LED products with 75-, 88-, 93- and 110-inch display sizes.



Han Jong-hee, head of the visual display business at Samsung, then said the company plans to launch home-accommodating micro LED TVs in the second half in markets that include the United States and Europe, adding it is getting close to mass-production of such TVs.



According to industry tracker Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), worldwide revenue from Micro LED TVs is expected to grow sharply in upcoming years, rising from around $25 million this year to around $228 million by 2026. (Yonhap)