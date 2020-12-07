LG Group sets up AI research center

LG Group said Monday it has set up an artificial intelligence research center called LG AI Research as part of its digital transformation strategy to create better value for customers.
LG AI Research is an organization dedicated to AI that will play a role in securing the latest AI source technologies and solving AI challenges at the group level, the tech firm said.
LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo said, “The purpose of AI that LG pursues is to help customers make their lives more valuable, beyond technology. In the process, LG AI Research will play a key role in developing ways of change and innovation on behalf of the group.”
The company said the research institute will study data intelligence that predicts optimal judgment through next-generation voice, image recognition and analysis technology, language processing technology that enables natural situation recognition, and big data analysis. To this end, it will establish a high-performance computing system that enables large-scale data-based deep learning research.
The center will also play a role in solving difficulties within affiliates, such as predicting battery life and capacity, and finding new drug candidates through AI research.
LG AI Research will work together with 16 affiliates, including LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Chem, LG Uplus and LG CNS, and invest about 200 billion won ($184 million) in securing professionals and AI research and development for three years.
The center plans to expand the number of key researchers to about 100 next year by recruiting talented people in the AI field. It will also run a customized education program to foster 1,000 AI experts in the group by 2023.
To head LG AI Research, LG Group appointed Bae Kyung-hoon, who was previously in charge of the AI promotion team at LG Science Park.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)