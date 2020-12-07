 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

[Video] Personality tests gain popularity as icebreaker

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Dec 7, 2020 - 17:33       Updated : Dec 7, 2020 - 17:33

A host of psychology and personality tests supposedly shedding light on one‘s personality are picking up popularity in South Korea. The internet questionnaires show specific explanations of one’s self that align with the psyche. These tools help people draw conclusions about who they are as a person.

The complicated human condition triggers people to characterize themselves by taking the test. By evaluating the results, people can better find out about the different aspects of their traits. Others use valuable information to gauge their mental health.

Pseudoscientific tests gained attention when people started to see them as a substitute psychological guru. Test-takers began to take in their personality’s specific strengths, limitations and core beliefs as the wind beneath their wings.

The affection for personality and psychology tests on the internet is not new for the local community. Koreans have long toyed with personality traits based on blood type. The latest fad here is the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. The 16-personality test has turned into an online meme when introducing oneself to other people. It’s widely used to break the ice when encountering new people as well.

While some people believe personality assessments are reliable, others take a skeptical look at enneagram tests, citing a lack of scientific research. Please check out the video if you wish to find out about the different aspects of yourself.



Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)
Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun (yyj4307@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114