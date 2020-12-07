 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Foreign IBs slightly upgrade S. Korea's growth outlook

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 7, 2020 - 11:41       Updated : Dec 7, 2020 - 11:41
This file photo, taken June 4, 2020, shows stacks of import-export cargo containers at South Korea's largest seaport in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken June 4, 2020, shows stacks of import-export cargo containers at South Korea's largest seaport in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Foreign investment banks (IBs) have slightly upgraded their forecasts for South Korea's economic growth for this year on growing hopes of a recovery, a report showed Monday.

However, economic uncertainties are high over a third wave of coronavirus infections, with the country reporting more than 600 daily new cases for the second straight day.

As of end-November, nine major global IBs, including Barclays and Goldman Sachs, projected Asia's fourth-largest economy to shrink 1.1 percent this year, compared with their median outlook of 1.2 percent contraction offered a month earlier, according to the report by the Korea Center for International Finance.

The upgrade comes amid rising hopes for an economic rebound in Asia.

The latest growth outlook is in line with an estimate by the Bank of Korea. Last month, the central bank forecast a 1.1 percent contraction for 2020 amid signs of recovery in exports.

Those IBs have maintained South Korea's 2021 growth outlook at 3.3 percent, according to the report.

Last week, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the Korean economy is expected to contract around 1 percent this year, bracing for the fallout of the new coronavirus outbreak.

But Hong said the nation's economy may grow in the 3 percent range next year on improving external conditions, citing outlooks presented by international organizations and investment banks. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114