Daewoo Shipbuilding inks initial deal for 10 crude carriers

Seen in this photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on Monday, is a very large crude carrier (VLCC) built by the shipbuilder. (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Monday it has signed an initial deal with a European company to build 10 very large crude carriers (VLCC).



The deal is expected to be concluded by the first quarter of next year, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in an emailed statement.



The 300,000-ton crude carriers will be propelled by both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel oil, the shipbuilder said.



Daewoo Shipbuilding will have a chance to build vessels to be fueled by the two energy sources for the first time, if the deal is struck as planned, it said. (Yonhap)