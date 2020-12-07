[Time to Play] Lost in translation: Sex slavery awareness game defeats own purpose

The Wednesday (GamBridzy)





If Anne Frank was not a real person and her diary was merely a work of fiction, would her story resonate as much with readers?



As witnessed by Schindler’s List and The Pianist, films based on true stories connect people to the past in a visceral way.



But would it be appropriate, or even necessary, to make a game out of such atrocities, even with a “noble” purpose in mind?



In this sense, PC game The Wednesday, released on Dec. 1, is an utter disaster, as it reduces the brutal, even traumatizing history of Japan’s sexual slavery of Korean women during World War II into a fictional game.



Developed by a local game developer GamBridzy and funded by the South Korean government, The Wednesday revolves around a virtual female character Suni, an imaginary sex slave assaulted by Japanese soldiers at a fictional island called Satkin. Users’ mission is to help Suni to rescue other imaginary sex slaves.





Main female character Suni tells a story on how she was forced to become a sex slave by Japanese soldiers during World War II. (The Wednesday Screenshot)