 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Moon urges measures for thorough tracing of coronavirus infections

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 7, 2020 - 11:20       Updated : Dec 7, 2020 - 15:09
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Monday to mobilize "every available" workforce for thorough tracing of COVID-19 infections, Cheong Wa Dae said.

He called for measures to enhance the capabilities of tracking and tracing coronavirus-related contacts in response to continued surges in infections especially in and around Seoul, according to Chung Man-ho, senior presidential secretary for public communication.

Health authorities here have been suffering increased difficulties recently in tracing the source of virus spread, as the number of new daily confirmed cases across South Korea has exceeded 600.

Moon ordered preparations to enable all available resources, including civil servants and military and police manpower, to begin an on-site virus tracing work within this week.

He also stressed the need to expand the operation of coronavirus testing sites even at nighttime and on holidays and establish large-scale "drive-through" testing facilities, Chung said.

The president then issued an instruction to "push actively for the use of rapid antigen tests" to be able to quickly confirm the results of virus testing, the secretary added.

The test is known to be able to tell in about 15 minutes whether someone is infected, with more than 90 percent accuracy, while it takes several hours to have the outcome of polymerase chain reaction (PRC) tests.

Moon asked the public to take virus tests immediately in case an infection is suspected although they have no symptoms.

Speaking at a weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides later in the day, he stated, "We've overcome the crisis of the spreading coronavirus several times, but it's a more serious situation than ever."

He cited "invisible" transmissions of the virus, warning against an "uncontrollable nationwide pandemic" in case of a failure to contain the spread in the current phase.

He appealed to the public to join forces to fight against the virus in the year-end season by refraining from meeting people and visiting places for the time being.

Moon's message came as the country struggles to curb virus transmissions.

The government earlier announced a decision to impose heightened social distancing rules for Seoul and nearby areas, effective at the start of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok is in self-quarantine at home, as an infection has been confirmed at an education facility where one of his acquaintances, whom he met of late, studies, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters separately.(Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114