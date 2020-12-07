 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

2nd-strongest virus curbs to be applied in greater Seoul area from Tuesday

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 7, 2020 - 10:17       Updated : Dec 7, 2020 - 10:17
Citizens line up to undergo COVID-19 tests on Monday. (Yonhap)
Citizens line up to undergo COVID-19 tests on Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korea will impose heightened social distancing regulations under the second-strongest virus curbs for the greater Seoul area starting on Tuesday as health authorities face the biggest challenge in containing resurgences in virus cases during the winter season.

The Level 2.5 distancing, the second highest in the country's five-tier COVID-19 antivirus alert system, will be applied to the nation's capital area -- which covers Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon -- for the next three weeks starting at midnight, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The tightened measure will close down some 130,000 virus infection-prone facilities and limit business hours of another 460,000 places in the area, home to half of the country's population, the KDCA said.

All gatherings of 50 or more people are banned, even at wedding halls and funeral halls, with authorities urging the public to refrain from having year-end gatherings and activities for the ensuing weeks and join the nationwide campaign to curb the virus spread.

Gyms and karaoke rooms, which were previously allowed to operate until 9 p.m., will be closed down, and no spectators will be allowed into sporting events.

Also, door-to-door sales businesses and indoor concert venues that offer standing shows will be forced to close, in addition to nightclubs and bars that allow dancing.

Restaurants will continue to be prohibited from serving customers after 9 p.m. and can do only takeout and delivery. Cafes will continue to be only allowed to serve takeout at all hours.

Also, religious services are only to be held online or by broadcast. In-person religious activities, if needed, are permitted with 20 or fewer participants.

Stricter attendance limits will be put in place at schools, and all cram schools will be closed down.

Movie theaters, internet cafes, private academies, study halls, amusement parks, beauty salons, barber shops, large grocery stores and department stores cannot operate past 9 p.m.

Areas other than greater Seoul will adopt the relatively moderate Level 2 social distancing scheme.

The enhancement came as South Korea is facing one of its worst resurgences to a near nine-month high in daily infection rates since the first case outbreak in March.

On Monday, the country reported 615 daily new coronavirus cases, surpassing the 600-mark for the second day in a row despite fewer tests usually being carried out during the weekend, according to the KDCA. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114