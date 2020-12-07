 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Naver's live-streaming shopping platform logs 45 million views in 4 months

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 7, 2020 - 10:09       Updated : Dec 7, 2020 - 10:09
This image, provided by Naver Corp., the operator of South Korea's dominant Internet portal, on Monday, shows its live-streaming shopping platform, Shopping Live. (Naver Corp.)
This image, provided by Naver Corp., the operator of South Korea's dominant Internet portal, on Monday, shows its live-streaming shopping platform, Shopping Live. (Naver Corp.)
Naver Corp., the operator of South Korea's dominant internet portal, said Monday that more than 45 million accumulated views have been made at its live-streaming shopping platform in the four months since its launch.

More than 45 million accumulated views were recorded and 400,000 purchases made at Shopping Live since the platform was launched on July 30, Naver said.

Live commerce, or TV home shopping-style mobile shopping, has recently emerged as a potential game changer for the country's retail sector amid the novel coronavirus pandemic as more people stay home and refrain from offline shopping.

Naver also attributed the stellar performance to unique products that are hard to find on other platforms, such as handmade chocolate and baby meals.

"Naver also aims to expand related education for small business owners so that they can expand business through Shopping Live," Song Jae-hoon, a Naver official in charge of the platform, said in a press release.

Last month, Naver announced it will invest 180 billion won ($166 million) over the next two years in supporting small business owners and creators. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114